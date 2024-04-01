Countries
Podcast: Denny Hamlin steals one from Martin Truex Jr. in Richmond
Podcast: Denny Hamlin steals one from Martin Truex Jr. in Richmond

Rod Mullins
denny hamlin
(© Grindstone Media Group – Shutterstock)

Martin Truex Jr. led 288 laps, but a crash a half-lap from the white flag sent Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond into overtime, and Denny Hamlin and his team outmaneuvered the field to the win.

AFP’s NASCAR writer, Rod Mullins, joins the show to break down the day, the night, and the final two laps, plus the OT.

Mullins also previews this weekend’s race at Martinsville, where he will be on scene providing coverage of the Xfinity Series and Cup Series races.

Link to podcast on YouTube.

Rod Mullins covers NASCAR for AFP, and co-hosts the mid-week “Street Knowledge” focusing on NASCAR with AFP editor Chris Graham. A graduate of UVA-Wise, Rod began his career in journalism as a reporter for The Cumberland Times, later became the program director/news director/on-air morning show host for WNVA in Norton, Va., and in the early 1990s served as the sports information director at UVA-Wise and was the radio “Voice of the Highland Cavaliers” for football and basketball for seven seasons. In 1995, Rod transitioned to public education, where he has worked as a high school English, literature, and creative writing teacher and now serves as a school program coordinator in addition to serving as a mentor for the robotics team.

