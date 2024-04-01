Podcast: Denny Hamlin steals one from Martin Truex Jr. in Richmond

Martin Truex Jr. led 288 laps, but a crash a half-lap from the white flag sent Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond into overtime, and Denny Hamlin and his team outmaneuvered the field to the win.

AFP’s NASCAR writer, Rod Mullins, joins the show to break down the day, the night, and the final two laps, plus the OT.

Mullins also previews this weekend’s race at Martinsville, where he will be on scene providing coverage of the Xfinity Series and Cup Series races.

