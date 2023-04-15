Pitt upsets #7 Virginia in series opener, 7-5, snapping 23-game UVA home win streak

No. 7 Virginia (30-5, 11-5 ACC) scored in each of its last three turns at the plate, but fell, 7-5, at the hands of Pitt (15-17, 6-8 ACC) on Friday at Disharoon Park.

The Panthers victory snapped Virginia’s 23-game home win streak, the longest in the nation, and the longest in program history.

UVA outhit Pitt, 16-14, in the contest, the third time this season the Cavaliers have lost despite collecting more hits than their opponent.

Griff O’Ferrall continued his torrid hitting pace with his fifth three+-hit performance in his last seven games.

The Cavaliers shortstop was 3-for-5 with two runs scored and upped his season batting average to .404. He has hit safely in 12-straight games and reached base each of the last 26 games.

Kyle Teel and Jake Gelof each hit solo home runs in the contest. Teel hit his seventh of the year and went 2-for-5 on Friday night.

Gelof led the seventh inning off with his sixth home run in his last six games. The long ball was his 40th of his career and team-best, 15th of the season.

The nation’s leader in RBI coming into the weekend, Gelof added three more total and now has 59 in 35 games.