Piedmont Housing Alliance receives $800K grant for Early Childhood Education Center
Crystal Graham
The Piedmont Housing Alliance received an $800,000 grant to support the construction of an Early Childhood Education Center in Charlottesville.

The ECEC will be located at the Friendship Court redevelopment, a 150-unit, multi-family Section 8 housing complex. The jobs include more than 30 teaching jobs and will help to provide child care to the community. In total, the project will create 41 full-time jobs.

The project will leverage nearly $5 million in additional funds.

The grant was one of 39 Community Economic Development projects announced today by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

In total, the $16.7 million in grant funding will create more than 575 new full-time jobs with sustainable wages for individuals living in low-income communities in 26 states.

“Sustainable community development is an issue of equity. By uplifting communities, we are paving the way for economic stability and mobility for households across the country,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “When we support individuals so they can bring home livable wages to support their families, we give them an opportunity to thrive. The Community Economic Development program strengthens our families and our communities.”

Seventy-five percent of the jobs created under each CED grant will be reserved for individuals with low incomes. Each grant recipient will also provide support services to address barriers that individuals with low incomes may face in obtaining and maintaining sustainable employment.

“Our goal is to foster sustainable and long-term economic mobility, meant to end the cycle of poverty and unemployment in families. Through CED, we are partnering with community development corporations to maintain the momentum in creating and expanding businesses and jobs,” said Acting Administration of Children and Families Assistant Secretary Jeff Hild.

For more information on the project, visit https://piedmonthousingalliance.org

