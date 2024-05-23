Countries
Home Petersburg drug dealer with fancy Gucci bag sentenced to more than 10 years
Public Safety, Virginia

Petersburg drug dealer with fancy Gucci bag sentenced to more than 10 years

Crystal Graham
Published date:
drug illegal court sentence guilty charge
(© fotofabrika – stock.adobe.com)

A Petersburg man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years and six months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin.

Richard Arthur Jones, 37, pleaded guilty on Jan. 4.

According to court documents, from Sept. 9, 2022, to Feb. 8, 2023, a Virginia State Police task force conducted five controlled purchases of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine from Jones. The last three of these transactions occurred at Jones’ apartment.

On Feb. 16, 2023, as the task force executed a search warrant on the apartment, Jones attempted to throw a plastic bag from his balcony. The bag became stuck in a tree and was recovered by law enforcement.

What was in the bag

  • 306.14 grams of meth
  • 95.56 grams of heroin

Recovered from the apartment

  • 32.5 grams of a mixture of heroin and fentanyl
  • 21.14 grams of methamphetamine
  • a .40 caliber handgun in a Gucci crossbody bag

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

