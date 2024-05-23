Petersburg drug dealer with fancy Gucci bag sentenced to more than 10 years

A Petersburg man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years and six months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin.

Richard Arthur Jones, 37, pleaded guilty on Jan. 4.

According to court documents, from Sept. 9, 2022, to Feb. 8, 2023, a Virginia State Police task force conducted five controlled purchases of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine from Jones. The last three of these transactions occurred at Jones’ apartment.

On Feb. 16, 2023, as the task force executed a search warrant on the apartment, Jones attempted to throw a plastic bag from his balcony. The bag became stuck in a tree and was recovered by law enforcement.

What was in the bag

306.14 grams of meth

95.56 grams of heroin

Recovered from the apartment