Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Peter T. Breier: ‘Tis the season to thank our benevolent Creator!
Arts & Media

Peter T. Breier: ‘Tis the season to thank our benevolent Creator!

Peter T. Breier
Published date:
christmas
(© vovan – stock.adobe.com)

While I’m no expert on other cultures, civilizations, or religions—it is remarkable the amount of effort we Westerners pour into the Christmas season. Equally remarkable and most encouraging is the good cheer and optimism that the Christmas season engenders.

In the modern West, despite the misinformed gnashing of separation of church and state teeth and the scolds’ overwrought concern of being exclusionary to non-Christians—Christmas remains an integral part of our cultural fiber.

The level of artistic focus applied to Christmas (not to mention the whole “commercialization” of Christmas and the associated enormous year-end economic retail bump) is astounding. There are dozens of popular Christmas songs, some of which date back centuries. Two thousand years later, artists are still paying homage to Christmas, and some songs are so well-crafted and embedded in our collective and individual conscious that we sing and hum from memory. It may be fair to say that you haven’t really made it as an artists if you haven’t covered and released a compilation of Christmas songs!

Writers, poets and theatrical, movie and TV show creators have filled the winter’s entertainment and artistic schedule with productions from high-art such as Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker” ballet to Charles Shulz’s animated “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” to entire movie franchises such as “Home Alone” or “The Santa Clause.”

That Christmas resonates so deeply in our modern collective conscience may be attributable to its combination of humility and awe—the willingness to ponder that the birth of a child on a cold night, to an unwed mother, in a manger, in Bethlehem some 2,000 years ago may represent the salvation of humankind—combined with life-affirming optimism (the promise of everlasting afterlife dependent on doing unto others as we would have done to ourselves) many share this time of year via gift-giving, card-sending, and most important—that collective sense of goodwill towards all that inspires us to regularly wish friend, foe, co-or-other religionist, atheist, and stranger alike—a Very Merry Christmas!

Peter T. Breier, Esq., resides in Staunton.

Peter T. Breier

Peter T. Breier

Top News

1 Judge hears arguments in Augusta County FOIA case: Update on latest developments
2 ‘I was in shock’: Fredericksburg native Huntley rocks season 24 of NBC’s ‘The Voice’ for the win
3 Youngkin ‘Unleashing Opportunity’ budget cuts taxes on wealthy, increases sales tax
4 Elliott’s one recruiting success: Keeping the guys he can’t afford to lose in-house
5 ODU Basketball coach Jeff Jones in hospital after suffering heart attack in Hawaii

Latest News

road
Local

Culpeper District Traffic Report: VDOT road schedule for the week of Dec. 26-29

Chris Graham
economy
Politics, U.S. & World

Andrew Moss: What Swedish mechanics remind us about labor justice

Chris Graham

When Swedish mechanics working for Tesla walked off the job in late October, their action may not have seemed consequential to most Americans.

VCU Basketball
Basketball, Sports

VCU puts five in double figures, dispatches Maryland Eastern Shore, 75-51

Chris Graham

Max Shulga led five VCU players in double figures with 14 points, and the Rams led wire-to-wire in a 75-51 win over Maryland Eastern Shore on Friday.

handcuffs police arrest
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Update: Richmond Police make arrest in Chippenham Hospital shooting

Chris Graham
acc football
Football, Sports

Florida State sues the ACC: Is FSU just the first over the wall in a mass exodus?

Scott German
uva-football
Football, Sports

Virginia Football Transfer Portal Update: ‘Hoos land UNC wideout Andre Greene

Chris Graham
george mason
Basketball, Sports

George Mason rallies, defeats Tulane, 69-66, improving to 10-2 on the season

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status