Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Outbreak of equine herpes virus cancels all equestrian events in Nova Scotia
Sports

Outbreak of equine herpes virus cancels all equestrian events in Nova Scotia

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
horse with child
(© pololia – stock.adobe.com)

Equestrian events in Nova Scotia have been cancelled to prevent the spread of equine herpesvirus-1.

CBC News reported that cancellations came after an outbreak killed four horses.

The four horses were at the same barn, according to Dr. Trevor Lawson, an equine practitioner in Nova Scotia and the president of the Canadian Veterinary Medical Association. Lab results confirmed one case on November 3 while the other three are presumptive positives.

“I think any time that we see neurologic disease in horses, it’s a very serious incident. Quite often it does not go well,” Lawson told CBC News. Half of all horses who get the disease will die, Lawson said.

Equine herpesvirus-1 is highly transmissible. The virus can spread through the air when an infected horse coughs or by nasal secretion if horses are nose-to-nose or through shared water buckets and grooming equipment. Humans can also spread the virus after having contact with a sick horse.

The virus causes a fever and nasal discharge before a horse shows signs of weakness and may begin to stumble.

The exact location of the barn where the outbreak began was not confirmed by CBC News. Lawson said it was in northern Nova Scotia. The next two weeks are critical in containing the outbreak. Lawson told CBC News he believes the outbreak was contained.

In Nova Scotia, the virus is not a federally reportable disease. The provincial government in Ontario considers the virus a reportable disease.

According to Lawson, Ontario reports disease outbreak because of a significant horse racing industry in the province.

Bruce Trenholm owns Creek View Farm in Northport, Nova Scotia and voluntarily cancelled a clinic he planned to host on his farm last weekend. He heard about the outbreak from a veterinarian. Trenholm estimated he lost approximately $2,000 by cancelling the event.

“It’s a bigger cost to start losing horses,” he told CBC News.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Northrop Grumman announces plans for $200M manufacturing facility in Waynesboro
2 Skill games era comes to an end; localities throughout Virginia to resume enforcement
3 Perris Jones update: UVA tailback still in ICU after injury, emergency surgery
4 Virginia middle school student brings flare gun, BB gun to school; two juveniles face charges

Latest News

virginia map
Agriculture, Virginia

Land conservation grants totaling $14.7M awarded to 29 Virginia projects

Rebecca Barnabi
perris jones
Football, Sports

Perris Jones update: UVA tailback still in ICU after injury, emergency surgery

Chris Graham

UVA tailback Perris Jones is still in ICU at UofL Hospital after emergency spine surgery following his traumatic injury in last Thursday’s 31-24 loss at #9 Louisville.

norfolk
Police, Virginia

Man receives maximum sentence of 45 years for 2018 murder of Hampton woman

Rebecca Barnabi

Gregory Ricardo Burwell was sentenced to serve a maximum 45-year sentence for the murder of a Hampton woman.

Red Onion State Prison drugs
Police, Virginia

Female visiting Virginia prison arrested; had drugs concealed ‘within her body’

Crystal Graham
smarts mill middle leesburg bb gun flare gun
Police, Virginia

Virginia middle school student brings flare gun, BB gun to school; two juveniles face charges

Crystal Graham
police car
Local, Police

Skill games era comes to an end; localities throughout Virginia to resume enforcement

Crystal Graham
fire
Police, Virginia

Matts Creek fire disrupts visitation to James River Face Wilderness trails

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy