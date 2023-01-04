Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news observations from virginias 68 65 loss at pitt two bvps reece needs to take over
Sports

Observations from Virginia’s 68-65 loss at Pitt: Two BVPs, Reece needs to take over

Chris Graham
Published:
ben vander plas
Ben Vander Plas. Photo: UVA Athletics

There are two BVPs

Virginia either gets the Ben Vander Plas who stretches defenses, distributes the ball and plays good defense in the post, or the Ben Vander Plas who floats around for 20 minutes and doesn’t do much of anything.

Last night, it was the latter, again.

Vander Plas, who I thought before the season could be our Brady Manek, the stretch-four transfer who fueled UNC’s surprise run to the 2022 national title game, hasn’t lived up to those expectations.

In the 68-65 loss at Pitt, BVP was on the floor for 22 minutes, made one shot – a wide-open layup off a nice assist from Kihei Clark – missed this three three-point attempts, had two steals, one rebound and two fouls.

The sum for his last three games: 58 minutes, eight points, eight rebounds, eight fouls, four steals, 3-of-11 shooting from the field, 1-of-4 at the line.

He’s scored three points or fewer in six games – five of those coming in Virginia’s past six games.

We get tantalized when he puts up 20 like he did in the loss at Miami a couple of weeks ago, but too often he’s not that guy, or anything close to it.

reece beekman
Photo: UVA Athletics

Reece needs to be more selfish

I’ve been saying for a while, Reece Beekman needs to find his inner Malcolm Brogdon, because once he does, he’s a lottery pick.

There’s no reason that Beekman only had two shots at the rim last night other than he’s still being too deferential.

Beeks did make a substantial improvement to his game by working on his perimeter shooting. He made just nine threes as a freshman in 2020-2021, shooting 24.3 percent from long-range. This year, he’s shooting 48.3 percent from three, which should help him by preventing defenders from being able to sag off him to cut down on his dribble-drives.

So, why isn’t he dribble-driving more? Kihei Clark has more shots at the rim this season (41, in 425 minutes of floor time, to Beekman’s 32, in 346 minutes of floor time).

Hell, Armaan Franklin (29 shots at the rim in 352 minutes) attacks the rim about as much as Beekman.

Those numbers, plus the fact that Clark is the one leading the team in assists (5.9 per game, to Beekman’s 4.8 per game) tell me something.

This should be Beekman’s team, and because he’s not stepping up and claiming ownership, Clark is filling the vacuum.

The only way that corrects itself is for Beekman to take the reins.

Maybe we need Malcolm to give him a call.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

Washington Commanders

Rivera reverses course, now going with Sam Howell at QB for Sunday’s Commanders finale
Chris Graham
staunton

City of Staunton fires whistleblower who raised issues with use of housing funds
Chris Graham

A City of Staunton employee who raised issues with the city’s administration of Community Development Block Grant funds was fired last week.

uva basketball main event

Virginia Basketball Notebook: Those early-season wins don’t look as good now
Chris Graham

Virginia rose to as high as the #2 spot in the national polls on the strength of the early wins over then-#5 Baylor and then-#19 Illinois out in Vegas.

tony bennett

Tony Bennett: 45-point second half in loss at Pitt ‘won’t cut it defensively’
Chris Graham
uva health

Grant funding provides UVA Health with $1.2 million toward COVID-19 prevention
Rebecca Barnabi
Albemarle County

Albemarle County Board of Supervisors re-elects Donna Price to serve as chair
Chris Graham
police

Nelson County: One dead, three injured in two-vehicle crash on Route 29
Chris Graham