Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home ‘Obligation to keep the American people safe’: Biden calls for congressional action on gun violence
Police, U.S. & World

‘Obligation to keep the American people safe’: Biden calls for congressional action on gun violence

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Gun violence
Photo: Rebecca J. Barnabi/AFP

Why Robert Card, 40, shot and killed 18 and wounded 13 at a bowling alley and restaurant in Lewiston, Maine, remains unclear.

His body was found inside a recycling facility box trailer in Lisbon, Maine, on Friday after a 48-hour search.

And details are emerging that authorities were aware of warning signs regarding Card. According to CNN, a law enforcement source said Card, a U.S. Army reservist and certified firearms instructor, had just been fired from the recycling center. The Maine National Guard had asked local police to check on Card after a soldier expressed concern he would “snap and commit a mass shooting.”

On September 16, 2023, officers from the Sagadahoc County and Kennebec County Sheriff’s Offices responded and tried to contact Card.

Nearly three months before the mass shooting at the bowling alley, Card attempted to buy a firearm silencer from Coastal Defense Firearms in Auburn, Maine, but the owner refused to complete the purchase after Card disclosed on a form that he had mental health issues, The New York Times reported.

Card’s social media is under review by authorities as they search for a motive and work to establish a timeline leading to his death.

A series of shootings this past weekend resulted in at least 12 more Americans dead and dozens wounded in several states. The Lewiston, Maine shooting is among at least 581 mass shootings recorded in 2023 in the United States, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

An April 2023 survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation revealed that nearly one in five American adults has lost a family member by gun, including by homicide or suicide.

“Americans should not have to live like this,” President Joe Biden said in a statement Friday after Card was found dead. “I once again call on Republicans in Congress to fulfill their obligation to keep the American people safe. Until that day comes, I will continue to do everything in my power to end this gun violence epidemic. The Lewiston community — and all Americans — deserve nothing less.”

 

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

In Depth

1 Augusta County Republican mailer left out BOS member Scott Seaton: What gives?
2 Mike Johnson says son treated differently ‘because of the color of his skin’: Far right cries foul
3 Wayne Theatre to build music and technical resource center; requests $5M grant from state
4 Guy who defended Waynesboro vice mayor with double-bird jailed on assault conviction
5 Waynesboro: WARM permit will allow for additional mother, children in supportive housing

Latest News

police investigation
Local, Politics

Criminal complaint: Two members of Augusta County BOS engaged in ‘malicious maneuver of retaliation’

Chris Graham
Arts, Culture, Community, Local, Schools

In the name of loving mankind: Students participate in local philanthropy

Rebecca Barnabi

Philanthropy comes from the Greek word “philos,” which means loving, and “anthropos,” which means humankind.

Arts, Culture, Community, U.S. & World

Remembering ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry: The One Where We Say Goodbye to Chandler Bing

Rebecca Barnabi

Nearly 20 years after the last episode of “Friends” aired, the world must say goodbye to Chandler Bing with the death of actor Matthew Perry.

boy scouts
Arts, Culture, Community, Local

Valley residents: Local Boy Scouts to collect nonperishable food on doorsteps Nov. 11

Rebecca Barnabi
acc football
Football, Sports

Another new ACC football scheduling model: UVA gets annual games with UNC, Tech

Chris Graham
police crime tape at crime scene
Police, Virginia

Richmond Police detectives identify Ruffin Road 23-year-old shooting victim 

Crystal Graham
judge guilty courtroom arrest
Police, Virginia

Virginia man to serve 12 years for wounding, armed robbery of Norfolk couple in 2020

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy