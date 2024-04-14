Notebook: Jackson Holliday gets first MLB hit in Baltimore Orioles win on Sunday

Jackson Holliday got his first big-league hit, a seventh-inning single that keyed a two-run rally in what turned into a 6-4 Baltimore Orioles win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

The hit ended an 0-for-13 skid for Holliday, the top pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, who was called up from Triple-A Norfolk earlier this week.

Colton Cowser continued his recent white-hot stretch, hitting a solo homer in the eighth, his fourth of the season.

Cowser is slashing .441/.474/.971 with a 1.445 OPS in 34 at bats in 2024.

The Norfolk Tides fell to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, 6-5, on Sunday at Harbor Park.

The Tides got swept in the six-game homestand and have lost seven straight after starting the season 7-1.

So much for all that nonsense about how the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles might be better than half of the teams in MLB.

Justin Armbruester (0-2, 10.03 ERA in 2024), the #20-rated prospect in the O’s farm system, took the loss, giving up four runs on four hits and five walks in three and a third innings, with five strikeouts.

Hayden Birdsong struck out eight batters over four strong innings, and Grant McCray launched his first Double-A home run, as the Richmond Flying Squirrels beat the Akron RubberDucks, 5-1, on Sunday afternoon at The Diamond.

Birdsong, the #6-rated prospect in the San Francisco Giants farm system, gave up three hits and walked two in his stint.

McCray, the #13-rated prospect in the Giants system, hit a three-run homer in the sixth.

The Flying Squirrels begin a six-game road series against the Harrisburg Senators, the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, on Tuesday night at FNB Field.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Following next week’s road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond for a six-game series against the Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles.

Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 (FUNN) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

The Lynchburg Hillcats, the Low-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians, scored five runs in the first off Fredericksburg Nationals starter Travis Sthele, then held on for a 7-5 win on Sunday.

Sthele was making his second start of the 2024 season. He gave up three hits and walked five in four innings of work, allowing six runs in the outing.

In six starts with the FredNats, Sthele is 0-1 with an 8.10 ERA and 1.75 WHIP.