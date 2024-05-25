Countries
Home North Carolina man dead after three-vehicle accident in Franklin County Friday
Public Safety, Virginia

North Carolina man dead after three-vehicle accident in Franklin County Friday

Crystal Graham
Published date:
traffic stop crash wreck sign
(© ftfoxfoto – stock.adobe.com)

A North Carolina man died on a Virginia roadway in Franklin County Friday night.

Christopher Jeffrey Perry, 48, of Apex, N.C. died at the scene of a three-vehicle crash on Route 220 near Burgess Road.

Virginia State Police is investigating the three-vehicle accident that occurred at 5:50 p.m.

According to VSP, a Ford F-150 driven by Perry was traveling north on Route 220 when the vehicle crossed the median and struck a tractor trailer head on and then struck a Nissan Altima. Both the tractor trailer and Nissan were traveling south.

The driver of the tractor trailer was also injured. He was transported to the hospital for injuries received in the crash.

The driver of the Nissan was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

