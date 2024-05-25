North Carolina man dead after three-vehicle accident in Franklin County Friday

A North Carolina man died on a Virginia roadway in Franklin County Friday night.

Christopher Jeffrey Perry, 48, of Apex, N.C. died at the scene of a three-vehicle crash on Route 220 near Burgess Road.

Virginia State Police is investigating the three-vehicle accident that occurred at 5:50 p.m.

According to VSP, a Ford F-150 driven by Perry was traveling north on Route 220 when the vehicle crossed the median and struck a tractor trailer head on and then struck a Nissan Altima. Both the tractor trailer and Nissan were traveling south.

The driver of the tractor trailer was also injured. He was transported to the hospital for injuries received in the crash.

The driver of the Nissan was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.