Norfolk Tides drop 7-3 decision to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders

The Norfolk Tides fell to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders, 7-3, at Harbor Park on Wednesday night.

Third baseman Coby Mayo, the #3-rated prospect in the Baltimore Orioles farm system, extended his hitting streak to seven games with a 2-for-4 day at the plate where he collected a double, an RBI, a walk and a run. Mayo’s first-inning RBI double came off the bat at 114.9 MPH, which ranks as the fourth-hardest hit at the Triple-A level thus far this season.

Since the start of his hitting streak on April 3, Mayo is hitting .466 (14-for-30) with eight runs, two doubles, a triple, two home runs, five RBI and five walks.

In his third start of the season, Chayce McDermott, the O’s #8 minor-league prospect, fanned four batters through 4.1 innings. Dating back to June 22, 2023, at Gwinnett, McDermott has punched out at least four batters in his last 12 outings with the Tides.

Since his Triple-A debut on June 15, 2023, McDermott leads all Tides pitchers with 79 strikeouts in 13 games (11 starts).

Errol Robinson, who finished 1-for-4 on the night, extended his hitting streak to seven games. This marks Robinson’s longest hitting streak since Aug 6-12, 2019 with Tulsa, where he also hit safely in seven games.

John Means (0-1, 18.00 ERA) will make another rehab start for the Tides on Thursday, while the RailRiders will throw RHP Yoendrys Gómez (0-0, 6.00) in the third game of the series. First pitch is at 12:05 p.m.