Sports

Norfolk Tides blow late lead, fall 4-3 to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, for fourth straight loss

Chris Graham
Published date:

norfolk tidesThe Norfolk Tides have now lost four straight, with the pen blowing a ninth-inning lead in a 4-3 loss to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barres RailRiders on Thursday.

The Tides pitching staff combined for 10 strikeouts today, with three coming from John Means, who was making his third rehab start.

Means went 3.0 innings, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out three. He threw 61 pitches, 35 for strikes.

Means had tossed 35 pitches in his first start, then 50 pitches in his second start.

Michael Pérez was 2-for-4 with a three-run homer. His single in the bottom of the third marked his 600th career minor-league hit.

Albert Suárez (1-0, 4.09 ERA) will start on the hill for the Tides on Friday in his first start in affiliated baseball since July 14, 2018.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

