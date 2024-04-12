Norfolk Tides blow late lead, fall 4-3 to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, for fourth straight loss

The Norfolk Tides have now lost four straight, with the pen blowing a ninth-inning lead in a 4-3 loss to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barres RailRiders on Thursday.

The Tides pitching staff combined for 10 strikeouts today, with three coming from John Means, who was making his third rehab start.

Means went 3.0 innings, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out three. He threw 61 pitches, 35 for strikes.

Means had tossed 35 pitches in his first start, then 50 pitches in his second start.

Michael Pérez was 2-for-4 with a three-run homer. His single in the bottom of the third marked his 600th career minor-league hit.

Albert Suárez (1-0, 4.09 ERA) will start on the hill for the Tides on Friday in his first start in affiliated baseball since July 14, 2018.