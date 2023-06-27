Countries
newsnorfolk police lead search for missing 14 year old girl last seen on monday
Virginia

Norfolk Police lead search for missing 14-year-old girl last seen on Monday

Chris Graham
Published date:
Olivia Weinschel
Photo: Norfolk Police

Norfolk Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Olivia Weinschel, who was last seen around 9:15 p.m. on Monday in the 300 block of West Brambleton Avenue (Hague Towers).

Weinschel is about 5 feet tall, weighing around 100 pounds. She was last wearing a brown tank top, blue jeans with a rip in the knee, and grey sneakers.

Weinschel’s family is concerned for her safety, and police encourage you to call 911 or contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you know her whereabouts. You can also submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

