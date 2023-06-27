Norfolk Police lead search for missing 14-year-old girl last seen on Monday

Norfolk Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Olivia Weinschel, who was last seen around 9:15 p.m. on Monday in the 300 block of West Brambleton Avenue (Hague Towers).

Weinschel is about 5 feet tall, weighing around 100 pounds. She was last wearing a brown tank top, blue jeans with a rip in the knee, and grey sneakers.

Weinschel’s family is concerned for her safety, and police encourage you to call 911 or contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you know her whereabouts. You can also submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.