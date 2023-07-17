Norfolk Police: Last contact with missing 23-year-old was June 9, family concerned

The Norfolk Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 23-year-old male.

Noah Thomas Johnson last made contact with a family member on June 9. The police made several welfare checks, but Johnson was not located.

He drives an older model burgundy and silver Ford F350 truck with an extended cab that is also missing. He has a tattoo on his lower left arm.

His family said this is out of character for Noah and are concerned for his well-being.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Norfolk Police Department at 757-441-5610.