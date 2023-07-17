Countries
Virginia

Norfolk Police: Last contact with missing 23-year-old was June 9, family concerned

Chris Graham
Published date:

Noah Thomas Johnson1The Norfolk Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 23-year-old male.

Noah Thomas Johnson last made contact with a family member on June 9. The police made several welfare checks, but Johnson was not located.

He drives an older model burgundy and silver Ford F350 truck with an extended cab that is also missing. He has a tattoo on his lower left arm.

His family said this is out of character for Noah and are concerned for his well-being.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Norfolk Police Department at 757-441-5610.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

