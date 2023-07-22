Norfolk Police arrest second man in July 3 shooting that left a man dead

Norfolk Police have arrested and charged a second man following a shooting on Hollister Avenue that left a man dead earlier this month.

Bryston A. Davis, 21, has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the July 3 shooting death of Jalanu L. Colbert, 28.

Davis was arrested in the City of Virginia Beach on July 19.

Leon M. Williams, 23, was also charged with second-degree murder, and use of a firearm. Williams was arrested on July 13 in the City of Virginia Beach.

Both Davis and Williams are currently being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond.