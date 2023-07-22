Countries
Norfolk Police arrest second man in July 3 shooting that left a man dead
Virginia

Chris Graham
Published date:
norfolk
(© REC and ROLL – stock.adobe.com)

Norfolk Police have arrested and charged a second man following a shooting on Hollister Avenue that left a man dead earlier this month.

Bryston A. Davis, 21, has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the July 3 shooting death of Jalanu L. Colbert, 28.

Davis was arrested in the City of Virginia Beach on July 19.

Leon M. Williams, 23, was also charged with second-degree murder, and use of a firearm. Williams was arrested on July 13 in the City of Virginia Beach.

Both Davis and Williams are currently being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

