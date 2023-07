Norfolk Police have arrested and charged a man following a July 3 shooting on Hollister Avenue that left a man dead.

Leon M. Williams, 23, was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the shooting death of 28-year-old Jalanu L. Colbert, who died from his injuries on July 9.

Williams was taken into custody in the City of Virginia Beach on July 13 and is currently being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond.