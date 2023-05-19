Norfolk middle-school student charged after bringing firearm to school

A student at Blair Middle School in Norfolk has been charged for bringing a firearm to school on Thursday.

According to Norfolk Police, around 2:20 p.m. school staff detained a student after it was reported that the student had a firearm. The student was searched, and a handgun was found in his waistband.

As a result, a 12-year-old male, whose name has not been released, has been charged with possession of a firearm by juvenile and possession of a firearm on school property.

The juvenile is currently being held in the Norfolk Detention Center.

No injuries were reported during this incident.