Norfolk man convicted of touching ex-fiancee's child; sentencing scheduled for May
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Norfolk man convicted of touching ex-fiancee’s child; sentencing scheduled for May

Crystal Graham
Published date:
child abuse
(© Rawf8 – stock.adobe.com)

A man was convicted in Norfolk Circuit Court on Monday of aggravated sexual battery after pleading guilty to inappropriately touching his ex-fiancee’s child in 2023.

Denzell Maurine Sims, 31, pleaded guilty to the aggravated sexual battery of a child under the age of 13.

Judge David W. Lannetti accepted Sims’ plea agreement with a maximum active sentence of four years and six months.

Sims is docketed for sentencing on May 31.

“Mr. Sims took advantage both of the child victim and her mother, harming them both,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi. “To make amends and to protect the community, we will seek a sentence that will hold Mr. Sims accountable.”

According to court documents, on Nov. 26, the mother of the child contacted Norfolk Police to report Sims, whom the child said touched her under her clothes on at least two occasions while he supervised her when her mother was at work.

Sims confessed to touching the child in the described manner on one occasion.

 

