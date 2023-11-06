Norfolk EDA receives $39M to renovate Lamberts Point Docks for offshore wind

The marine terminal at Fairwinds Landing in Norfolk will soon be transformed into an offshore wind logistics facility. The Norfolk Economic Development Authority received more than $39 million in funding through a Port Infrastructure Development Program.

Formerly known as Lamberts Point Docks, the terminal is located in the Chelsea business district on the eastern bank of the Elizabeth River.

The funding will assist in ﬁnancing the renovation of aging waterfront infrastructure at Fairwinds Landing.

The renovation project has three major components designed to enhance port capabilities for oﬀshore wind operations and maintenance activities. The funding should serve as a catalyst for generating hundreds of new jobs and hundreds of millions of dollars in future capital investments at Fairwinds Landing.

“Norfolk’s steadfast commitment to sustainability is strengthened through strategic funding and partnerships,” said Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander. “The $39.2 million Port Infrastructure Development Program grant propels our Lambert’s Point revitalization efforts, reinforces our collaboration with Fairwinds Landing, and sparks new, eco-conscious innovative projects, ensuring a cleaner and greener future for our region and the Commonwealth,” said Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander, Ph.D.

Related stories

$1.5 million in grants awarded to support redevelopment projects in Hampton Roads

Published date: April 25, 2023 | 5:04 pm

$90M in grants awarded to boost industrial site development throughout Virginia

Published date: January 20, 2023 | 2:45 pm