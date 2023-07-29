Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
New York man, arrested in Chesapeake, pleads guilty to attempted sex acts involving minor
Public Safety, Virginia

New York man, arrested in Chesapeake, pleads guilty to attempted sex acts involving minor

Crystal Graham
Published date:
handcuffs arrest police hands guilty jail
(© ctpaep
– stock.adobe.com)

A New York man pleaded guilty last week to attempted coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity.

According to Eastern District of Virginia court documents, from August 2020 through November 2020, Anthony Lynch, 59, who is a registered sex offender in New York, communicated with the out-of-state minor over the telephone and through various social media applications.

In those communications, Lynch repeatedly demanded that the minor take explicit videos and photographs of herself for his personal use.

When the underage victim did not comply, Lynch repeatedly threatened her, writing that the “war has started” and claimed, among other things, that he would distribute intimate pictures of her over the internet and email the victim’s school with her information and claim that she was performing online sex shows.

After a lengthy investigation, including a search warrant executed at his purported residence in Brooklyn, Lynch was located at a relative’s home in Chesapeake and arrested.

Lynch is scheduled to be sentenced on December 13.

Lynch faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years and a maximum penalty of life in prison.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Rename it Mega Billions? Mega Millions lottery jackpot soars to more than $1B
2 All eyes on Tallahassee: Is Florida State about to begin the breakup of the ACC?
3 For Mike Hollins, returning to football is about more than just playing football 
4 Tony Elliott hedged his bet on Jay Woolfolk returning this fall: Now he’s paying the price
5 Augusta County leaders looking like the gang that couldn’t shoot straight

Latest News

art supplies paint brush artist paint palette
Culture, Local

Harrisonburg art gallery to showcase 38 portraits of artists, created by contemporaries

Crystal Graham
Israel
Columns, Politics

Israel is on the brink of a disaster. Will history repeat itself?

Alon Ben-Meier

I tip my hat to every single Israeli demonstrator, the heroes who converged onto the streets for 30 consecutive weeks to protest the government’s sinister design to “reform” the judiciary.

acc kickoff
Sports

All eyes on Tallahassee: Is Florida State about to begin the breakup of the ACC?

Chris Graham

The Florida State Board of Trustees has, apparently out of the blue, scheduled a board meeting for next week, which may or may not signal that the school is preparing to leave the ACC, depending on who you believe.

hinkle shenandoah county planner foxhound award
Virginia

Shenandoah County Planner honored with Foxhound Award designated for new professionals

Crystal Graham
gavel and handcuffs
Public Safety, Virginia

Richmond Public Works employee, wife plead guilty to fraud, $225K loss to city

Crystal Graham
fire firefighter department smoke
Local, Public Safety

Improperly discarded smoking materials listed as cause of duplex fire in Albemarle County

Chris Graham
mega millions lottery tickets
U.S. News

Rename it Mega Billions? Mega Millions lottery jackpot soars to more than $1B

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy