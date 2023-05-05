Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsnew program would connect veterans overcoming mental wounds of war
U.S./World

New program would connect veterans overcoming ‘mental wounds of war’

Crystal Graham
Published date:
veteran depression
(© motortion – stock.adobe.com)

When Iraq War veteran PFC Joseph P. Dwyer returned home from combat, he had serious psychological and emotional wounds, known as Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, or PTSD.

After a long battle, reports show he died by suicide in 2008 after taking prescription pills and inhaling fumes from a computer cleaner aerosol. He was 31.

After his death, New York State created the Joseph P. Dwyer Peer Support Program to connect veterans suffering from PTSD or Traumatic Brain Injury, or TBI, by connecting them to other veterans experiencing similar issues.

With a successful track record and peer-to-peer counseling in New York State serving thousands of veterans, legislators are aiming to expand the program throughout the nation and expand the impact to millions of returning service men and women.

The program, if passed, would create a federal grant for state and local entities, non-profits serving veterans and veteran service organizations to implement the program in their communities.

“I’ve spoken directly with many Virginia veterans who are working to overcome the mental wounds of war. Often, they tell me about how they find immense strength in sharing their stories, their experiences and their triumphs with their fellow Veterans,” said U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-07). “That’s why I’m proud to help introduce this legislation 0- alongside both Democrats and Republicans – to make sure these veterans are connected with even more of the resources they deserve. These kinds of initiatives – programs that connect veterans to other veterans with similar conditions and circumstances – are often critical in building pathways to hope, preventing veteran suicide and achieving personal health and wellness.”

Last year, a bipartisan majority of the U.S. House voted to pass Spanberger’s legislation to increase federal support for veteran suicide prevention as the Veterans Crisis Line transitioned to the universal 9-8-8 hotline.

 


If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Waynesboro mayor considers Jim Wood Buttigieg slur matter ‘closed’: But we don’t
2 ‘Trans people are just trying to be people’: A youth’s journey from she to he
3 Youngkin defends ‘DEI is dead’ guy that he hired away from a Richmond Chick-fil-A
4 UVA hoops’ Reece Beekman has a decision to make: The pros, cons of going, staying
5 Richmond reaches deal to build new stadium: What’s in store for baseball in the capital city?

Latest News

court law
Local

Former judge to visit W&L campus to discuss Jan. 6, potential constitutional crisis

Crystal Graham
police
Virginia

Richmond man, standing on sidewalk, killed when vehicle in collision strikes him

Chris Graham

Richmond Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision last night that killed a Richmond man who standing on a nearby sidewalk.

reece beekman
Sports

UVA hoops’ Reece Beekman has a decision to make: The pros, cons of going, staying

Chris Graham

The NBA has released the list of players who have been invited to the G League Elite Camp, and Reece Beekman’s name isn’t among them.

handful of strawberries
Culture

Strawberries ‘ripe for picking’ across state

Crystal Graham
plant a tree
Culture

‘Throwing Shade VA’ program offers discounts to Virginians on native trees and shrubs

Crystal Graham
farmers market
Local

More older adults eligible for coupons to farmers markets with expansion of program

Rebecca Barnabi
battle of the bands dental clinic
Culture

Battle of the Bands ready to rock out at Basic City Brewery Saturday

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy