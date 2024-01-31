Countries
New poll: Biden leads Trump by six, but would trail Nikki Haley in head-to-head
Politics, US & World

New poll: Biden leads Trump by six, but would trail Nikki Haley in head-to-head

Chris Graham
Published date:
joe biden donald trump
(© Below the Sky – Shutterstock)

A new Quinnipiac University poll has President Biden leading ex-president Donald Trump by six points, and notably, would have Biden trailing former UN ambassador and South Carolina governor Nikki Haley by five.

But Trump, with wins in Iowa and New Hampshire, and a big lead in the polls in the upcoming South Carolina primary, has an obvious clear path to the Republican Party presidential nomination, because of the far, far right leanings of the Republican primary voting base.

nikki haley
(© Aaron of L.A. Photography – Shutterstock)

The new Quinnipiac poll has Biden leading Trump 50 percent to 44 percent. The December poll from Quinnipiac had Biden with a one-point lead, 47 percent to 46 percent.

The Biden-Haley race has Haley, who finished third in the Iowa GOP caucuses and second in the New Hampshire primary, leading the president, 47 percent to 42 percent.

The shift toward Haley in that hypothetical is among independents, who break 52 percent to 40 percent for Biden in the Biden-Trump race, but lean toward Haley by a 53 percent-to-37 percent margin in that Biden-Haley race.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

