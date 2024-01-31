New poll: Biden leads Trump by six, but would trail Nikki Haley in head-to-head

A new Quinnipiac University poll has President Biden leading ex-president Donald Trump by six points, and notably, would have Biden trailing former UN ambassador and South Carolina governor Nikki Haley by five.

But Trump, with wins in Iowa and New Hampshire, and a big lead in the polls in the upcoming South Carolina primary, has an obvious clear path to the Republican Party presidential nomination, because of the far, far right leanings of the Republican primary voting base.

The new Quinnipiac poll has Biden leading Trump 50 percent to 44 percent. The December poll from Quinnipiac had Biden with a one-point lead, 47 percent to 46 percent.

The Biden-Haley race has Haley, who finished third in the Iowa GOP caucuses and second in the New Hampshire primary, leading the president, 47 percent to 42 percent.

The shift toward Haley in that hypothetical is among independents, who break 52 percent to 40 percent for Biden in the Biden-Trump race, but lean toward Haley by a 53 percent-to-37 percent margin in that Biden-Haley race.