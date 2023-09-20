New Dominion Bookshop to welcome murder mystery author Katharine Schellman

New Dominion Bookshop will host a book reading and signing with murder mystery author Katharine Schellman on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Schellman will be reading from her new murder mystery novel, Murder at Midnight, from Crooked Lane Books. Perfect for fans of Deanna Raybourn and Ashley Weaver, when a body is found shot to death after an unexpected snowstorm, Lily Adler quickly realizes that some people will stop at nothing to bury their secrets.

Schellman is a former actor and one-time political consultant. These days, she writes the Lily Adler Mysteries (Crooked Lane Books) and the Nightingale Mysteries (Minotaur/St. Martin’s Press).

A conversation with author Stacie Murphy will follow. Murphy grew up just outside Nashville. She began writing her first novel in 2017 in an attempt to force herself to stay off of Twitter in the evenings. Both that book, A Deadly Fortune, and its sequel, The Unquiet Dead, received starred reviews from Publishers Weekly. Her next novel, The Witch’s Secret, is coming in the spring of 2024.

This in-person event will be free to attend and open to the public.

New Dominion Bookshop is located at 404 E Main St. in Charlottesville.

For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.