Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
New Dominion Bookshop to welcome murder mystery author Katharine Schellman
Culture

New Dominion Bookshop to welcome murder mystery author Katharine Schellman

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Katharine Schellman
Katharine Schellman, submitted

New Dominion Bookshop will host a book reading and signing with murder mystery author Katharine Schellman on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Schellman will be reading from her new murder mystery novel, Murder at Midnight, from Crooked Lane Books. Perfect for fans of Deanna Raybourn and Ashley Weaver, when a body is found shot to death after an unexpected snowstorm, Lily Adler quickly realizes that some people will stop at nothing to bury their secrets.

Schellman is a former actor and one-time political consultant. These days, she writes the Lily Adler Mysteries (Crooked Lane Books) and the Nightingale Mysteries (Minotaur/St. Martin’s Press).

A conversation with author Stacie Murphy will follow. Murphy grew up just outside Nashville. She began writing her first novel in 2017 in an attempt to force herself to stay off of Twitter in the evenings. Both that book, A Deadly Fortune, and its sequel, The Unquiet Dead, received starred reviews from Publishers Weekly. Her next novel, The Witch’s Secret, is coming in the spring of 2024.

This in-person event will be free to attend and open to the public.

New Dominion Bookshop is located at 404 E Main St. in Charlottesville.

For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 New to Virginia, Augusta County military vet’s service dog shot and killed by neighbor
2 Augusta County: Tow truck driver repossessing vehicle has shots fired at him, no injuries
3 UVA Athletics distances itself from controversial in-game football analyst, sideline reporter
4 Jennifer Wexton diagnosed with ‘Parkinson on steroids,’ won’t run for re-election in 2024
5 Staunton Schools: Kindness Matters Walkathon theme focuses on self, others, the planet

Latest News

brennan armstrong
Sports

UVA alum Brennan Armstrong returns to Scott Stadium: ‘Hopefully they’re not too hard on me’

Chris Graham
joe biden
Politics, U.S. & World

Sources: Biden Administration to announce new Office of Gun Violence Prevention

Crystal Graham

Media reports indicate President Joe Biden is making plans to create a national office of gun violence prevention.

pedestrians in crosswalk
Culture, Local

VDOT public hearing focuses on five Albemarle County projects to improve safety, access

Rebecca Barnabi

The Virginia Department of Transportation will hold a public hearing in Charlottesville tomorrow night about proposed design-build bundle.

police crime scene
Police, Virginia

Richmond Police: Arrest made, victim identified in Drewry Street homicide

Crystal Graham
craft beer flight
Economy, Virginia

‘We raise our glass to you, Virginia’: Advocacy group applauds new approach to beer delivery

Crystal Graham
BEAM Diagnostics
Health, Virginia

Fralin spinoff partners with UVA Health to improve screening for opioid use disorder

Crystal Graham
kane brown
Culture, Local

Kane Brown to kick off ‘In The Air’ tour in Charlottesville on March 28

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy