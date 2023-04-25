New Dominion Bookshop to host reading from the author of ‘On Golden Pond’

New Dominion Bookshop in Charlottesville will host a book reading and signing with author Ernest Thompson on Friday, May 12, at 7 p.m.

Thompson, the author of the acclaimed play On Golden Pond, will be reading from his new novel, The Book of Maps.

This in-person event will be free to attend and open to the public.

In the summer of 2002, Brendan Tibbet, a filmmaker whose luck has run low, takes his 10-year-old son Brenlyn on a raucous road trip across America. Following a 1930s travel guide Brendan purchased at a yard sale, the two-week trek from Los Angeles to New Hampshire covers 16 states, hitting iconic stops along the way including Yosemite, the Great Salt Lake, Yellowstone and Mt. Rushmore and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The Book of Maps, with its powerful father-son relationship and one man’s relentless albeit unintentional quest to evolve into the better angel we all aspire to be, will capture the imagination of readers.

Thompson’s work has won an Academy Award, two Golden Globes, and Writers Guild and Broadway Drama Guild Awards, and has been nominated for a Tony, an Emmy and a British Academy Award.

His plays have been seen in theatres around the world.His most enduring, On Golden Pond, was translated into thirty languages and presented in more than 40 countries.

Current projects include the film sequel to On Golden Pond, the plays Some Parts Missing and Ask/Answer, and the novel Out Clause, coming in 2023.

With his wife, Thompson recently established Rescind Recidivism, a prison writing program giving inmates a chance to feel creative as well as human, capable and worthy.

New Dominion Bookshop is located at 404 E Main St. on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville.

For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.