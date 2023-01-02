New Dominion Bookshop to host poets including Staunton’s Hannah Loeb on Jan. 28

New Dominion Bookshop will host an in-person reading with poets Hannah Loeb and Christian Schlegel on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 4 p.m.

Loeb will be reading from her recent poetry, and Schlegel will be reading from his new poetry collection, ryman.

Book sales and a signing will follow. This in-person event is free to attend and open to the public.

Loeb is a poet and teacher based in Staunton. She has a BA from Yale and an MFA from the Iowa Writers’ Workshop, and she is currently a PhD candidate in the English department at UVA. Her poetry has appeared in Booth, Ninth Letter, Oxford Poetry, American Chordata, and elsewhere, and she was a runner up for 92Y’s Discovery Prize in 2021.

Schlegel is the author of the poetry collections Honest James (The Song Cave, 2015) and ryman (Ricochet Editions, 2022). He holds an MFA from the Iowa Writers’ Workshop and a PhD in English from Harvard, teaches English and creative writing at Pierrepont School in Connecticut and lives in New Haven.

New Dominion Bookshop is located at 404 E Main St. in Charlottesville.

For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.