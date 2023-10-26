New Dominion Bookshop to host book talk with firefighter and EMT Jeremy Norton

New Dominion Bookshop will host a book talk and signing with author Jeremy Norton on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m.

Norton will be speaking about his new memoir, Trauma Sponges: Dispatches from the Scarred Heart of Emergency Response, from the University of Minnesota Press.

An audience Q&A will follow.

This in-person event will be free to attend and open to the public.

In his memoir, Norton marshals 22 years of professional experience to offer, with compassion and critique, an extraordinary portrayal of emergency responders. Trauma Sponges captures the personal and social toll the job exacts, as well as the unique perspective afforded by sustained direct encounters with the sick, the dying and the dead.

Norton has been a firefighter/EMT with the Minneapolis Fire Department since 2000; he was promoted to captain in 2007 and heads Station 17 in south Minneapolis.

Born and raised in Washington, D.C., he received a bachelor’s degree from Tufts University and a master’s degree in creative writing from Boston University.

After teaching high school in Chattanooga, Tenn., Norton moved to Minneapolis, where he taught creative writing at the Loft Literary Center before joining the MFD.

New Dominion Bookshop is located at 404 E. Main St. in downtown Charlottesville.

For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.