The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two missing juveniles.

Andrew Wilkerson, 14, and Ashley Wilkerson, 16, were last seen on Thursday. Andrew may be wearing a silver necklace. Ashley has tattoos on her left forearm and right thigh.

Both require medication and may need medical attention.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, contact the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at 434-263-7050.