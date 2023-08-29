Countries
Nelson County authorities lead search for missing 60-year-old man from Roseland
Local, Police

Chris Graham
Published date:

Dennis Wayne MarrsThe Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 60-year-old male.

Dennis Wayne Marrs was reported missing to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. He was last seen on Sunday morning in the 2800 block of Dark Hollow Road in Roseland.

Marrs has a wizard tattoo on his right shoulder and has a heart condition.

He was last seen wearing a black collared shirt and driving a 1990s model maroon Jeep Grand Cherokee with an unknown registration.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at 434-263-7050.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

