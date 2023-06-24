Museum releases guidelines, application for Commonwealth History Fund grants

As the Virginia Museum of History & Culture prepares for the 2024 Commonwealth History Fund grant cycle, the museum encourages organizations that wish to receive funding to begin planning now.

The Commonwealth History Fund was established by the Virginia Museum of History & Culture in partnership with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, to support and encourage meaningful history education and preservation projects throughout the Commonwealth.

The fund provides grants to eligible recipients which include Virginia non-profits, educational institutions and state-recognized Virginia Indian tribes.

Funding may be used for a variety of purposes including preservation, publications, research, conservation of artifacts and educational programming.

As one of the largest initiatives of its kind, the Commonwealth History Fund remains on track to award up to $2 million within its first five years.

Past grant recipients of the Commonwealth History Fund include the National D-Day Memorial, who are using funds to tell the often-overlooked stories of the service and sacrifice of African Americans and women during WWII; Clarke County Historical Society, who are using funds to restore Morgan Mill Dam; the Manassas Museum in the development of an exhibition exploring Native Virginian culture; and the Jewish Museum & Cultural Center, who restored and repaired a historic Synagogue Proscenium.

The VMHC will begin receiving applications for its third annual grant cycle starting Sept. 1. Winners will be notified in December.

Applicants can view grant guidelines and download the application for the Commonwealth History Fund at VirginiaHistory.org/HistoryFund