Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsmuseum releases guidelines application for commonwealth history fund grants
Culture

Museum releases guidelines, application for Commonwealth History Fund grants

Crystal Graham
Published date:

virginia museum of history and culture newAs the Virginia Museum of History & Culture prepares for the 2024 Commonwealth History Fund grant cycle, the museum encourages organizations that wish to receive funding to begin planning now.

The Commonwealth History Fund was established by the Virginia Museum of History & Culture in partnership with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, to support and encourage meaningful history education and preservation projects throughout the Commonwealth.

The fund provides grants to eligible recipients which include Virginia non-profits, educational institutions and state-recognized Virginia Indian tribes.

Funding may be used for a variety of purposes including preservation, publications, research, conservation of artifacts and educational programming.

As one of the largest initiatives of its kind, the Commonwealth History Fund remains on track to award up to $2 million within its first five years.

Past grant recipients of the Commonwealth History Fund include the National D-Day Memorial, who are using funds to tell the often-overlooked stories of the service and sacrifice of African Americans and women during WWII; Clarke County Historical Society, who are using funds to restore Morgan Mill Dam; the Manassas Museum in the development of an exhibition exploring Native Virginian culture; and the Jewish Museum & Cultural Center, who restored and repaired a historic Synagogue Proscenium.

The VMHC will begin receiving applications for its third annual grant cycle starting Sept. 1. Winners will be notified in December.

Applicants can view grant guidelines and download the application for the Commonwealth History Fund at VirginiaHistory.org/HistoryFund

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 An adoption story: Rockingham County couple open their hearts to foster and ‘fail’
2 Albemarle County murder victim ID’d as homeless day shelter manager
3 Family feud of 20+ years pits restaurant owners against each other in Facebook spat
4 A Waynesboro woman says her next-door neighbor is a methhead: An investigation
5 Tony Bennett not getting Jarin Stevenson isn’t the worst thing in the world

Latest News

gary reid
Culture

One-man show on life of Carter Stanley comes to Waynesboro Public Library

Crystal Graham
podcast
Culture

WTJU 91.1 FM wins four Alliance for Community Media national awards 

Crystal Graham

WTJU is the winner of four Hometown Media Awards from the Alliance for Community Media, including Best Radio DJ of the Year. 

happy dog on leash
Local

Waynesboro leaders to address ‘illegal’ animal shelter fees in Monday ordinance review

Chris Graham

Waynesboro will be the first to take a stab at updating its animal control ordinance to address what one local leader says could be up to $1 million “illegal fees” that have been assessed that have been assessed on local animal owners whose pets have ended up in animal shelters over the past 20 years.

Carolyn McGrath
Culture

Charlottesville author’s book available through early release with bookshop

Crystal Graham
roe v wade
U.S./World

Roe v. Wade anniversary: Legislators push to restore the right to seek abortion care

Crystal Graham
road work
Local

Culpeper District Traffic Alert: VDOT work schedule for week of June 26-30

Chris Graham
missing
Virginia

Bristol Police searching for missing autistic 13-year-old who was with father

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy