Most Instagram-worthy spot in Virginia? Study looks at beaches, history and environment

A new analysis done by a real estate company shows the most Instagram-worthy spots in Virginia. Any guesses? Virginia Beach? Williamsburg? Historic Jamestown? Luray Caverns? Arlington National Cemetery? Natural Bridge? Chincoteague?

While all of the above are certainly popular tourist attractions in Virginia, the study found the top spot to be Shenandoah National Park. The study by New Jersey Real Estate Network found 314,000 Instagram posts related to SNP.

Situated in the Blue Ridge Mountains, it is perfect for scenic walks or drives that provide panoramic vistas of the surrounding forests, mountains and valleys.

The study looked at the entire East Coast – not just Virginia.

In New York, Central Park had 8.1 million Instagram posts. In Maine, Acadia National Park took the top spot. In Florida, Everglades National Park at 835,000 posts.

“The popularity of these spots is testament to the astonishing natural beauty of the East Coast. It’s no surprise that both locals and visitors continue to enjoy these magnificent spaces,” said a spokesperson in a news release. “These spots and beyond highlight why the East Coast is an ideal area to reside in.

“Exploring the natural world is essential to our mental and physical health, and the East Coast is abundant in the best of what it has to offer. These states provide plenty for those who enjoy the outdoors, connecting with nature or simply basking in a peaceful and beautiful environment.”