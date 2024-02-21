Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Mission BBQ donates $347K to Wreaths Across America for annual day in December
Arts & Culture, US & World

Mission BBQ donates $347K to Wreaths Across America for annual day in December

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
A Fishburne Cadet places and salutes wreath honoring fallen service members during 2016 event at FMS.

Mission BBQ has donated $347,068 to national nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) to support the laying of wreaths in 2024.

National Wreaths Across America Day is Saturday, December 14, 2024, and honors America’s fallen service members laid to rest at 129 participating locations across the country.

The donation was made possible by the generosity of Mission BBQ customers and their support of Mission BBQ’s special American Heroes Cups.

“This year’s Wreaths Across America’s theme is ‘Live with Purpose,’ and Mission BBQ is a company that embodies this through their community initiatives and core values,” Wreaths Across America Executive Director Karen Worcester said. “To be a program and mission worthy of their support and that of their customers is beyond humbling. We continue to be grateful for their support and that of their customers.”

Mission BBQ co-founder Bill Kraus presented the donation to Worcester today in Columbia, Md.

“We remain proud and humbled to stand with Wreaths Across America and the amazing work they continue to do to Remember, Honor and Teach,” Kraus said.

WAA is best known for its annual wreath-laying ceremonies throughout the United States and beyond at 4,224 participating locations. However, the nonprofit’s yearlong mission to Remember the fallen, Honor those who serve, and Teach the next generation the value of freedom is carried out by millions of volunteers across the country through many community programs.

“We wouldn’t have the freedoms we have today if it wasn’t for our nation’s veterans who stepped up for us time and time again,” said Steve Newton and Kraus, founders of Mission BBQ. “We are humbled by the hard work of our teammates, who ask all of our customers for their support, and all the good that will be done for our so deserving American Heroes in remembering their lives, service and sacrifices.”

American Heroes Cups are available year-round, retailing at $4.99, with $2 of every cup purchase donated to a charity supporting national military charities and local first responders. Customers are encouraged to return their American Heroes Cup during future visits to the restaurant and receive 99-cent refills.

Mission BBQ opened its doors on September 11, 2011 with restaurants from Texas to Kansas City, the Carolinas to St. Louis with a quest to discover the secrets of BBQ. The National Anthem is sung every day at Mission BBQ restaurants at noon.

Maine businessman Morrill Worcester began the tradition of a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in 1992. Wreaths Across America, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, was founded to continue and expand the annual ceremony.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Virginia Republicans under fire for racist tweet targeting House Speaker Don Scott
2 Waynesboro students create ‘dynamic and inclusive space’ in new Black Student Union
3 Waynesboro Schools work to meet needs of students, including mental health
4 Youngkin, Trump trying to force MAGA agenda on contraceptives, abortion on Virginia
5 Listless Virginia pantsed by Virginia Tech in front of national TV audience

Latest News

News

Mailbag: What is it with UVA fans being such assholes after a loss?

Chris Graham
drug illegal court sentence guilty charge
Police, Virginia

Southwest Virginia man to face minimum 20 year prison sentence for drug trafficking crimes

Crystal Graham

A Coeburn man was convicted for drug trafficking crimes including conspiring with others to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine.

house value increase graphic
Economy, Local

Augusta County real estate assessments are in the mail; how to appeal or apply for tax relief

Crystal Graham

Real estate assessments, the first completed since 2019, were mailed Feb. 20 to Augusta County real estate owners.

child eating a pancake at maple festival
Arts & Culture, Virginia

Virginia is for maple lovers: Highland County festival returns for two weekends in March

Crystal Graham
housing tiny home carbon footprint green home concept
Environment, Op-Eds

Roddy Scheer: Taking climate risks into account when looking for a new home

Contributors
earth
Op-Eds, Politics

Kelly Rae Kraemer: Remembering Johan Galtung, a voice for peace

Contributors
uva tony bennett louisville
Basketball, Sports

‘Soft’: When this 20-win Virginia team gets down, oddly, it stays down

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status