Mission BBQ donates $347K to Wreaths Across America for annual day in December

Mission BBQ has donated $347,068 to national nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) to support the laying of wreaths in 2024.

National Wreaths Across America Day is Saturday, December 14, 2024, and honors America’s fallen service members laid to rest at 129 participating locations across the country.

The donation was made possible by the generosity of Mission BBQ customers and their support of Mission BBQ’s special American Heroes Cups.

“This year’s Wreaths Across America’s theme is ‘Live with Purpose,’ and Mission BBQ is a company that embodies this through their community initiatives and core values,” Wreaths Across America Executive Director Karen Worcester said. “To be a program and mission worthy of their support and that of their customers is beyond humbling. We continue to be grateful for their support and that of their customers.”

Mission BBQ co-founder Bill Kraus presented the donation to Worcester today in Columbia, Md.

“We remain proud and humbled to stand with Wreaths Across America and the amazing work they continue to do to Remember, Honor and Teach,” Kraus said.

WAA is best known for its annual wreath-laying ceremonies throughout the United States and beyond at 4,224 participating locations. However, the nonprofit’s yearlong mission to Remember the fallen, Honor those who serve, and Teach the next generation the value of freedom is carried out by millions of volunteers across the country through many community programs.

“We wouldn’t have the freedoms we have today if it wasn’t for our nation’s veterans who stepped up for us time and time again,” said Steve Newton and Kraus, founders of Mission BBQ. “We are humbled by the hard work of our teammates, who ask all of our customers for their support, and all the good that will be done for our so deserving American Heroes in remembering their lives, service and sacrifices.”

American Heroes Cups are available year-round, retailing at $4.99, with $2 of every cup purchase donated to a charity supporting national military charities and local first responders. Customers are encouraged to return their American Heroes Cup during future visits to the restaurant and receive 99-cent refills.

Mission BBQ opened its doors on September 11, 2011 with restaurants from Texas to Kansas City, the Carolinas to St. Louis with a quest to discover the secrets of BBQ. The National Anthem is sung every day at Mission BBQ restaurants at noon.

Maine businessman Morrill Worcester began the tradition of a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in 1992. Wreaths Across America, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, was founded to continue and expand the annual ceremony.