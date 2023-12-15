Countries

Home Missing person alert: UVA Police seek information on missing Charlottesville teen
Cops & Courts, Local

Missing person alert: UVA Police seek information on missing Charlottesville teen

Chris Graham
Published date:
josiah waters
Photo: UVA Police

The University of Virginia Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile, 15-year-old Josiah Waters.

Waters was last seen on Thursday at 11:26 a.m. walking eastbound in the 1200 block of West Main St. in the City of Charlottesville.

Waters is a Black male, approximately 5′ 9” tall and 140 pounds, with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, purple pants and white shoes.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Josiah Waters, please contact Detective Kasey Templeton with the UVA Police Department at (434) 924-7166 or by email to [email protected].

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

