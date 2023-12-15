Missing person alert: UVA Police seek information on missing Charlottesville teen

The University of Virginia Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile, 15-year-old Josiah Waters.

Waters was last seen on Thursday at 11:26 a.m. walking eastbound in the 1200 block of West Main St. in the City of Charlottesville.

Waters is a Black male, approximately 5′ 9” tall and 140 pounds, with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, purple pants and white shoes.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Josiah Waters, please contact Detective Kasey Templeton with the UVA Police Department at (434) 924-7166 or by email to [email protected].