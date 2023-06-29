Countries
Virginia

Missing Person Alert: Prince William County man made concerning statements to family

Chris Graham
Published date:

Josias Suriel ZavalaUpdate: Thursday, 1:50 p.m. Per the Prince William County Police Department, Josias Suriel Zavala has been safely located.

 

The Virginia State Police issued a Critically Missing Adult Alert on behalf of the Prince William County Police Department for a 23-year-old male.

Josias Suriel Zavala was reportedly last seen at his residence on Alleghany Road in the Manassas area of Prince William County 12 a.m. on Tuesday.

Zavala made concerning statements to his family. Later that morning, he left the residence and may be operating a silver 2002 Honda CRV with Virginia registration ZY1436.

Zavala is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and may be in need of assistance which qualifies him as endangered.

He has scars on his left wrist and abdominal marks.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.

