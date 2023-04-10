Veterans-focused Military Resource Fair planned for April 27 in Roanoke

Military veterans, transitioning service members and their family members interested in employment opportunities are invited and encouraged to attend the Veteran-Employer Connection and Military Family Resource Fair on Thursday, April 27, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Virginia Western Community College.

Co-hosted by VWCC and the Virginia Department of Veterans Services Virginia Values Veterans program, the resource fair will be held in room 208 in VWCC’s Center for Science and Health Professions at 3094 Colonial Ave. SW, in Roanoke.

“This resource fair is a great way for our military and veteran community in Southwestern Virginia to network with many of our Virginia Values Veterans partner employers and other state and federal resources to enhance their careers in the civilian world,” said Meagan Altizer, V3 Membership Manager for Southwest Virginia. “Also onsite will be DVS veteran service representatives from our benefits and family services staff. Bottom line, the personal contacts and other information available at the fair will be invaluable.”

There is no cost to attend the resource fair, but pre-registration is encouraged.

For more information and to register to attend the Veteran-Employer Connection and Military Family Resource Fair, click here.