newsmid summer hoops reminder liberty virginia virginia tech play in charlotte on nov 10
Mid-summer hoops reminder: Liberty, Virginia, Virginia Tech play in Charlotte on Nov. 10

Chris Graham
Published date:
franklin dunk
Photo: UVA Athletics

A basketball marketing gimmick called the 2023 Hall of Fame Series includes a night in Charlotte that will feature the teams from Virginia, Virginia Tech and Liberty.

In games at the Spectrum Center on Friday, Nov. 10, the home of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets, Liberty will face Charlotte, Virginia gets Florida, and Virginia Tech squares up with South Carolina.

Game times have not been set.

We can imagine that maybe the Virginia-Florida game will be the main event, but that is to be determined.

Tickets for all the games in the Hall of Fame Series are scheduled to go on sale in July.

For more information and updates, visit HOFSeries.com or follow the Hall of Fame Series @HOFSeries on all social platforms.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

