Mid-summer hoops reminder: Liberty, Virginia, Virginia Tech play in Charlotte on Nov. 10

A basketball marketing gimmick called the 2023 Hall of Fame Series includes a night in Charlotte that will feature the teams from Virginia, Virginia Tech and Liberty.

In games at the Spectrum Center on Friday, Nov. 10, the home of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets, Liberty will face Charlotte, Virginia gets Florida, and Virginia Tech squares up with South Carolina.

Game times have not been set.

We can imagine that maybe the Virginia-Florida game will be the main event, but that is to be determined.

Tickets for all the games in the Hall of Fame Series are scheduled to go on sale in July.

