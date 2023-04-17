Countries
Miami point guard Isaiah Wong declares for NBA Draft: Is this a good move?
Sports

Miami point guard Isaiah Wong declares for NBA Draft: Is this a good move?

Chris Graham
Published date:
isaiah wong miami uva
Photo: ACC

Miami point guard Isaiah Wong is entering the NBA Draft, and isn’t planning to return to school, a curious move considering his uncertain draft status.

Wong does go in the second round of the two-round draft in some online mockups, but currently rates at No. 71 on ESPN’s big board, which would mean he would have to work to earn a spot in an NBA camp through the Summer League, and would likely end up, at best, getting a two-way deal.

Given Miami’s NIL game, you’d think he’d stand to make at least as much money spending next year in Coral Gables than he would schlepping back and forth between the G League and the end of an NBA bench.

Then he could try to play his way into the first round, and a better deal, guaranteed, next summer.

This move would seem to indicate that he doesn’t foresee being able to improve his stock, and that he might as he well strike now and get on with what is to come.

The 6’3” guard was the 2023 ACC Player of the Year after averaging 16.2 points and 3.2 assists and shooting 38.4 percent from three-point range.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

