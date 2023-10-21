Men’s Soccer: Virginia scores early, often in 3-0 win at Virginia Tech in ACC road finale

Stephen Annor scored twice, the first coming three minutes in, as Virginia rolled to a 3-0 win at Virginia Tech on Friday night.

The win was the first road victory of the season for the Cavaliers (8-3-3, 3-2-1 ACC).

Annor wasted no time scoring the opening goal. With just two minutes played, Annor took the ball off the feet of the Virginia Tech (4-7-4, 2-5-1 ACC) center back and with one touch chipped his attempt over the goalkeeper to give Virginia a 1-0 advantage.

In the 23rd minute of play, Uberto Pelà was brought down on the edge of the penalty area winning a free kick for the Cavaliers. Danny Mangarov went straight for goal from the free kick firing it straight through the wall and into the back of the net for 2-0.

Annor made it a brace in the 59th minute with a clever flick past the deepest defender to put himself through on goal.

With a calm finish he put the finishing touch on an emphatic 3-0 win for the Cavaliers.

Virginia will close out the regular season with a two game homestand. The Cavaliers will host High Point on Tuesday before closing out the regular season with No. 11 North Carolina on Friday.