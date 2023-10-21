Countries
Home Men’s Soccer: Virginia scores early, often in 3-0 win at Virginia Tech in ACC road finale
Men’s Soccer: Virginia scores early, often in 3-0 win at Virginia Tech in ACC road finale

Chris Graham
Published date:
soccer
(© kamonrat – stock.adobe.com)

Stephen Annor scored twice, the first coming three minutes in, as Virginia rolled to a 3-0 win at Virginia Tech on Friday night.

The win was the first road victory of the season for the Cavaliers (8-3-3, 3-2-1 ACC).

Annor wasted no time scoring the opening goal. With just two minutes played, Annor took the ball off the feet of the Virginia Tech (4-7-4, 2-5-1 ACC) center back and with one touch chipped his attempt over the goalkeeper to give Virginia a 1-0 advantage.

In the 23rd minute of play, Uberto Pelà was brought down on the edge of the penalty area winning a free kick for the Cavaliers. Danny Mangarov went straight for goal from the free kick firing it straight through the wall and into the back of the net for 2-0.

Annor made it a brace in the 59th minute with a clever flick past the deepest defender to put himself through on goal.

With a calm finish he put the finishing touch on an emphatic 3-0 win for the Cavaliers.

Virginia will close out the regular season with a two game homestand. The Cavaliers will host High Point on Tuesday before closing out the regular season with No. 11 North Carolina on Friday.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

