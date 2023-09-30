Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy
Men’s Soccer: Virginia dominates #8 Louisville in 3-0 upset on Friday night
Sports

Men’s Soccer: Virginia dominates #8 Louisville in 3-0 upset on Friday night

Chris Graham
Published date:
soccer
(© pixfly – stock.adobe.com)

Louisville came in ranked eighth nationally, but unranked Virginia played like the better team from the get-go Friday night at Klöckner Stadium as the ‘Hoos rolled to a dominant 3-0 win.

The Cardinals (6-2-1, 1-2-1 ACC) controlled much of the possession in the first 10 minutes of the game, forcing Virginia (6-3-1, 2-2 ACC) into its own end.

UVA struck at the 17-minute mark after an impressive piece of build-up play. Mouhameth Thiam received the ball just across midfield and threaded a beautiful pass into Reese Miller. With one left-footed touch, Miller put the ball at the feet of Stephen Annor in the six-yard box.

Annor struck for an early 1-0 lead.

The game was turned on its head at this point as Virginia began to impose its style of play on its opponent, possessing the ball and applying intense pressure when the ‘Hoos lost it.

With just over half an hour played, Virginia doubled its advantage. This time it was Daniel Mangarov who cut in on his left foot and tucked a low shot inside the near post from 17 yards out to put the Cavaliers up 2-0 going into the half.

Just before the hour mark, it looked as though Louisville had found a lifeline. Ethan Subachan was in behind the Virginia line with just goalkeeper Joey Batrouni to beat, but his strike intended for the far post, was stopped by Batrouni who covered up the ball in the area.

Virginia put the game away with just 20 minutes remaining when center back Aidan O’Connor picked out Kome Ubogu from his own half of the field. Ubogu took his chance with composure and slotted it in to seal a 3-0 Cavalier victory.

“Our record and our team’s performance this season hasn’t necessarily reflected how good we are,” UVA coach George Gelnovatch said. “I thought today was the best total team performance we have put together this season. The thing now is to build on this belief. We have a very good Hofstra team coming in here on Tuesday that we have to prepare for.”\

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Wife of man accused of killing service dog attempts to run down vet, second husky
2 Money Republicans want Youngkin: But he needs to win Virginia in November first
3 Augusta County BOS losing control of narrative that Seaton is alone in asking questions
4 Goodbye asphalt, hello open space: Waynesboro begins work on South River Preserve
5 Virginia has to learn how to win football games: It needs to start this weekend at Boston College

Latest News

police crime scene
Police, Virginia

Blood gang member sentenced to 21 years in prison for 2019 murder in Norfolk

Crystal Graham
richmond virginia
Police, Virginia

Richmond man shot and killed as he prepared to board GRTC bus Thursday morning

Crystal Graham

A 19-year-old Richmond man died from an apparent gunshot wound after being found unresponsive yesterday morning on the pavement at the rear door of a GRTC bus.

prescription medication
Police, Virginia

Virginia pain clinic manager charged with health care fraud, illegal drug distribution

Crystal Graham

A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging the former chief operating officer of area pain clinics with health care fraud and illegal drug distribution.

police
Local, Police

Augusta County: Attempted traffic stop leads to chase, deflated tire, crash, foot pursuit, fight

Crystal Graham
Health, Virginia

UVA Health expands services with robot-assisted surgery at Culpeper Medical Center

Rebecca Barnabi
staunton
Culture, Local

On public display: Queen City participates in worldwide art festival

Rebecca Barnabi
student school test
Schools, Virginia

Chronic Absenteeism Task Force to develop resources, distribute action plans in Virginia

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy