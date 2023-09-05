Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Men’s Soccer: UVA upsets #20 Maryland in meeting of former ACC rivals, 2-1
Sports

Men’s Soccer: UVA upsets #20 Maryland in meeting of former ACC rivals, 2-1

Chris Graham
Published date:
soccer
(© kamonrat – stock.adobe.com)

Unranked UVA upset #20 Maryland, 2-1, in a match in which the Cavaliers hosted their former ACC rivals for the first time in nearly a decade at Klöckner Stadium on Monday night.

The Cavaliers (3-1-0) were relentless in the attacking third from the opening kick with a suffocating amount of pressure on the Maryland back line with and without possession of the ball.

After a pair of scoring chances failed to materialize, UVA broke through as Umberto Pelà was taken down inside the area earning a Virginia penalty. It was Leo Afonso who converted from the spot to put the Cavaliers up 1-0.

It took all of a minute for the Terrapins (1-2-1) to find the equalizing goal as a high-arching cross from Kimani Stewart-Baynes found the head of Stefan Copetti who nudged it past Holden Brown to level the playing field with just 14 minutes played.

In the 18th minute, Mouhameth Thiam capitalized on a heavy touch from the Maryland center back and found himself in on goal. With a swing of the left foot, Thiam thumped the ball past Mikah Seger to put Virginia back on top.

Virginia thought it had scored a third when Stephen Annor slammed his attempt off the post in the 40th minute of play, but the half would end with Virginia leading 2-1.

The second half was not without its chances. Annor and Afonso each had their chances, but neither was able to put the ball past the Maryland goalkeeper.

With 20 minutes to play in the match, the Virginia defense was tested heavily by a persistent Maryland attack.

Will Citron and Parker Sloan had an immense presence within the Cavalier defense as each dealt with dangerous Terrapin chances with impressive skill and composure.

“Right from the start, we really grabbed control of the game for just about all of the first half,” UVA coach George Gelnovatch said. “In fact, I thought we could have had another goal in that first half. In the second half as well, Stephen Annor was on a breakaway, and Leo had some looks. We couldn’t get that goal that gives us a bit of separation, but we went through 20 minutes or so of having to defend. You never want to do that, but it’s a really good exercise. I’m just super happy to get the result.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Man dies from injuries in Interstate 64 crash in Rockbridge County on Friday
2 Missing Tennessee man found alive by search teams in Shenandoah National Park
3 City of Charlottesville announces funding availability for housing-related initiatives
4 ‘Every day, they’re reminded of what happened’: UVA takes another step in healing process
5 AEW president, CEO Tony Khan fires CM Punk, citing backstage incident at ‘All In’

Latest News

uva strong
Sports

UVA football home opener being organized around the theme ‘UVA Strong’

Chris Graham
police crime scene
Police, Virginia

Norfolk police identify man who died from a gunshot wound Saturday night

Crystal Graham

A 20-year-old man has died after an incident Saturday night at 2700 Gate House Road, near Colchester Crescent.

augusta county sheriff
Local, Police, Politics

Petition drive advocates body, dashboard cameras for Augusta County sheriff’s deputies

Chris Graham

An Augusta County resident has started a Change.org petition to urge the county to equip the sheriff’s office with dash and body cameras.

common wealth crush
Culture, Economy, Local

Urban winery with Bohemian vibe opens in Metalcrafters building in Waynesboro

Crystal Graham
goats outside
Culture, Virginia

State Fair of Virginia to offer immersive dive into world of agriculture

Crystal Graham
college students
Schools, Virginia

Financial aid information sessions offered in September at Richmond-area libraries

Crystal Graham
Oppenheimer
Op/Eds, Politics, U.S.

Oppenheimer unleashed destruction beyond measure, then tried to stop its further spread

Winslow Myers

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy