Men’s Soccer: UVA opens 2023 season with 1-0 win over Iona

UVA opened its 80th men’s soccer season on Thursday night at Klöckner Stadium with a 1-0 victory over Iona thanks to Daniel Mangarov’s game-winning goal off the bench.

The two teams battled to keep the ball early on, but as Virginia grew into the game, it was the Cavaliers controlling the vast majority of possession.

In the 14th minute of play, Virginia registered its first of many dangerous chances. Carrying the ball from the right wing, Elias Norris rifled a low shot from outside the penalty area, but the diving hand of the Iona goalkeeper kept the game scoreless.

The Cavaliers came close to breaking the deadlock once again just three minutes later when Reese Miller chipped a ball across the frame of the goal where a header from Axel Ahlander deflected off the right post.

By the end of the first half, Virginia had taken 12 shots with six on target, but had yet to score the opening goal.

Virginia picked up right where it left off at the start of the second half. After slicing through the Iona back line with a pass to Mouhameth Thiam, Mangarov received the return pass with just the goalkeeper to beat, but his shot sailed over the bar.

In the 70th minute, the Cavaliers broke the deadlock. Receiving the ball in the center of the penalty area, Thiam played a square ball into Leo Afonso who intelligently flicked it back to Mangarov.

The senior midfielder took this chance cleanly as the ball struck the right post before bouncing in.

