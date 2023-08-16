Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Memphis blanks Norfolk Tides in series opener, 5-0
Sports

Memphis blanks Norfolk Tides in series opener, 5-0

Chris Graham
Published date:

norfolk tidesThe Norfolk Tides (69-45) fell to the Memphis Redbirds (57-58), 5-0, on Tuesday night at AutoZone Park.

Each starting pitcher opened tonight’s action strong as Chayce McDermott and Drew Rom posted back-to-back scoreless frames to begin play.

It would be Memphis, the Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, who struck the first blow this evening as a triple off the bat of Masyn Winn brought in the first run of the game for the Redbirds.

Strikeouts were in abundance as McDermott and Rom for each of their respective side, combining for 15 punchouts through the first five innings.

The Redbirds had four consecutive batters reach base to kick off the sixth inning of play and wound up scratching two runs on a Matt Koperniak double to take a 3-0 lead.

Memphis tacked on another later in the frame as Richie Palacios hit a line drive single to right field, bringing in Koperniak and capping a three-run inning, extending the lead to four runs by the end of the sixth.

Nick Dunn drew a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the eighth to tack on another run for Memphis, giving them a 5-0 lead going into the final inning of play.

The Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, would go down in order in the ninth, falling to the Redbirds in the series opener.

Norfolk is back in action tomorrow night against Memphis with first pitch scheduled for 7:45 p.m. Scheduled to take the hill for the Tides is LHP Cade Povich (0-1, 4.73) while RHP Gordon Graceffo (3-2, 4.87) is expected to make the start for the Redbirds.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Update: Augusta County trying to work around mass volunteer fire, EMT resignation
2 Neighbor questions impact of proposed brewery at old Coca-Cola plant in Staunton
3 New COVID-19 variant surpasses others in U.S., but is not a concern
4 Bike-A-Thon honors Staunton’s first Black councilwoman, raises scholarship funds
5 UVA’s Delaney Crawford making the move from QB to wideout, return game

Latest News

richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Shane Matheny goes deep twice; Richmond wins opener with Harrisburg, 5-4

Chris Graham
Fredericksburg Nationals
Sports

FredNats get seven in first, coast to 13-5 win over Augusta Greenjackets

Chris Graham

The Fredericksburg Nationals jumped ahead Tuesday night with a seven-run first inning, and never looked back in a 13-5 victory over the Augusta Greenjackets.

Local

A full 50 years: Martha’s Meals on Wheels celebrates serving community in need

Rebecca Barnabi

Emmanuel Episcopal Church on Frederick Street began preparing meals in the church for Staunton residents in 1973.

meditation
Op/Eds

I’m trying hard to slow down: But it’s hard, real hard

Chris Graham
Politics, U.S.

Virginia politicians largely mum on the latest Donald Trump criminal indictment

Chris Graham
missing
Police, Virginia

Richmond Police seek information on man reported missing, last seen on July 31

Chris Graham
court law
Police, Virginia

Virginia man pleads guilty in $1.9 million embezzlement scheme, faces 20 years in prison

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy