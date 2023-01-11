Mega Millions jackpot grows to $1.35 billion; three tickets in Virginia win $10k

There was no winner in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing, so the estimated jackpot for Friday is now $1.35 billion.

In Virginia, three tickets won $10,000 each including one ticket sold in Charlottesville.

The three tickets that each won $10,000 did so by matching four of the first five numbers plus the Mega Ball number.

Those tickets were bought at:

Smithfield BP, 1808 South Church Street in Smithfield

Beulah BP Mart, 4224 Beulah Road in Richmond

7-Eleven, 1907 Emmett Street in Charlottesville

A total of 178,551 tickets bought in Virginia won prizes in Tuesday’s drawing.

The winning numbers in the Tuesday, January 10, drawing are 7-13-14-15-18, and the Mega Ball number is 9.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be Friday night at 11 p.m. Tickets may be bought until 10:45 p.m. on the night of the drawing.

The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia. In Fiscal Year 2022, the lottery raised more than $779 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.