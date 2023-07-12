Mega Millions increases to $560 million after no jackpot winner Tuesday night

The Mega Millions jackpot has increased to an estimated $560 million after no ticket matched all six numbers in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing.

The next drawing will take place on Friday, July 14 at 11 p.m. ET.

The jackpot was last won on April 18.

In the July 11 drawing, there were a total of 1,535,437 winning tickets at all prize levels. The July 11 drawing featured the white balls 10, 17, 33, 51 and 64, plus the gold Mega Ball 5.

Three tickets matched the five white balls to win the standard second-tier prize of $1 million; they were sold in California, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Across the country, 59 tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the third-tier prize. Fourteen of those tickets are worth $20,000 each, because they included the optional Megaplier (available in most states with an extra $1 purchase), which was 2X on Tuesday night.

The other 45 third-tier winning tickets are worth $10,000 each.

Since the last jackpot was won on April 18, there have been a total of more than 14.2 million winning tickets at all non-jackpot prize levels, ranging from $2 up to $3 million.

These include 19 prizes of $1 million or more, won in 14 different jurisdictions from coast to coast: California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Missouri, New Mexico, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Mega Millions is the only lottery game that has awarded four jackpots exceeding $1 billion – one each in 2018, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Tickets are $2 each; in most jurisdictions, players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 to multiply their non-jackpot prizes.