Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsmega millions increases to 560 million after no jackpot winner tuesday night
U.S. News

Mega Millions increases to $560 million after no jackpot winner Tuesday night

Crystal Graham
Published date:
mega millions lottery tickets
(© The Toidi – stock.adobe.com)

The Mega Millions jackpot has increased to an estimated $560 million after no ticket matched all six numbers in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing.

The next drawing will take place on Friday, July 14 at 11 p.m. ET.

The jackpot was last won on April 18.

In the July 11 drawing, there were a total of 1,535,437 winning tickets at all prize levels. The July 11 drawing featured the white balls 10, 17, 33, 51 and 64, plus the gold Mega Ball 5.

Three tickets matched the five white balls to win the standard second-tier prize of $1 million; they were sold in California, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Across the country, 59 tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the third-tier prize. Fourteen of those tickets are worth $20,000 each, because they included the optional Megaplier (available in most states with an extra $1 purchase), which was 2X on Tuesday night.

The other 45 third-tier winning tickets are worth $10,000 each.

Since the last jackpot was won on April 18, there have been a total of more than 14.2 million winning tickets at all non-jackpot prize levels, ranging from $2 up to $3 million.

These include 19 prizes of $1 million or more, won in 14 different jurisdictions from coast to coast: California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Missouri, New Mexico, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Mega Millions is the only lottery game that has awarded four jackpots exceeding $1 billion – one each in 2018, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Tickets are $2 each; in most jurisdictions, players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 to multiply their non-jackpot prizes.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Waynesboro noise ordinance subjective; business owner asks city to define decibel levels
2 Spotted lanternfly ‘fairly established’ in Waynesboro; infestation in Augusta County
3 DOJ: Supposed Biden ‘whistleblower’ is actually international arms, oil dealer
4 UVA wideout Malik Washington, a Northwestern transfer, ‘passing’ on comment on hazing story
5 Orioles Notebook: Rutschman puts on a show from both sides at Home Run Derby

Latest News

Mountain Valley Pipeline
Politics, U.S. News

Appeals court blocks new construction on controversial Mountain Valley Pipeline

Chris Graham
virginia
Politics, Virginia

Virginia Democrats, Republicans targeting House, Senate majorities in the fall

Chris Graham

The Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, which has its eyes on majorities in the Virginia General Assembly, is highlighting its 17 Spotlight candidates in key House and Senate races.

prison jail
Virginia

Covington man sentenced to nine years for downloading child sex abuse material using Freenet

Crystal Graham

A Covington man was sentenced Tuesday to nine years in federal prison for using the peer-to-peer filesharing software Freenet to download images and videos of child sex abuse.

computer lawyer courtroom
Virginia

Bedford County man faces prison for taking COVID relief funds for fake lawncare business

Crystal Graham
anxiety mental health
Columns

It’s OK to want to get rich: But the die trying part will eventually catch up to you

Chris Graham
china
Columns, Politics

Who needs Chinese scientists? America does

Mel Gurtov
ukraine
Columns, Politics

The beginning of the end of the war in Ukraine?

Kevin Martin

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy