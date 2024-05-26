Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Maryland dominates Virginia on faceoffs, defense, in 12-6 semifinal win
Sports

Maryland dominates Virginia on faceoffs, defense, in 12-6 semifinal win

Chris Graham
Published date:
lacrosse
(© Augustas Cetkauskas – stock.adobe.com)

Maryland dominated in the faceoff x, winning 10 of 12 in the first half en route to a 7-3 lead, and the Terps were even more dominant on defense, holding Virginia to six goals on 39 shots in a 12-6 win in the national semifinals on Saturday in Philadelphia.

The loss for UVA (12-6) ends another ‘Hoos season a game short of an appearance in a national-title game.

Maryland (11-5) advances to meet defending national champ Notre Dame (15-1), a 13-6 winner over Denver in the other national semifinal.

Maryland faceoff specialist Luke Wierman was the MVP in this one. Wierman, ranked third nationally in faceoffs (62.4 percent), won 15 of the 22 faceoffs he was in on the day, giving the Terps a distinct advantage in possession.

Virginia actually got on the board first, on a goal from Connor Shellenberger 55 seconds into the game.

Maryland stormed back to score the game’s next four goals, the fourth coming on a Wierman sprint toward the goal after a faceoff win that put Maryland up 4-1 going into the second.

Joey Terenzi scored at the 11:49 mark of the second quarter, assisted by Chase Yager, to get the score to 4-2, but that would be as close as it would get the rest of the way.

Maryland scored twice in the opening minute of the second half, on goals by Jack Koras and Eric Spanos, to up the lead to 9-3, and the rout was on.

Virginia did cut the margin to 11-6 on back-to-back fourth-quarter goals from Payton Cormier and McCabe Millon, but the ‘Hoos were scoreless for the final 7:13 as Maryland closed things out.

Cormier’s goal was 65th of the season in the fourth, extending his UVA program record, and the 224th of his career, the most ever in D1 men’s lacrosse.

Millon’s fourth-quarter goal, his second of the day, was his 41st, establishing a new UVA freshman goals record.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 UVA’s Carla Williams, Tony Bennett decline to comment on Bennett’s contract status
2 Fox News shocker: DOJ searches of Biden homes included deadly force authorizations
3 Update on controversial Waynesboro High School hires: No news is the news
4 Petersburg drug dealer with fancy Gucci bag sentenced to more than 10 years
5 Website pools food resources for Harrisonburg, Rockingham County residents

Latest News

richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Streaking Squirrels make it five of six in series with Bowie with Sunday win

Chris Graham
norfolk virginia beach
Public Safety, Virginia

Shooting at Virginia Beach carnival claims the life of a 15-year-old girl

Chris Graham

A 15-year-old girl was shot and killed in a parking lot on Edwin Drive at Virginia Beach after a fight that had begun between people attending the Mount Trashmore Summer Carnival.

congress money
Politics, US & World

Good, Cline have issues, again, with Biden student-loan debt forgiveness

Chris Graham

Bob Good, being a Republican, can’t see that his criticism of the Biden administration’s latest effort to target student-loan debt are the height of hypocrisy.

arrest handcuffs jail prison sentence
Local, Public Safety

Albemarle County man arrested after allegedly groping boy in McIntire Park

Crystal Graham
tornado storm
Climate, Public Safety, Virginia

Severe weather including chance of tornado Monday in Shenandoah Valley, Virginia

Crystal Graham
police crime scene
Public Safety, Virginia

Two Martinsville teens dead in fiery wreck in Henry County Saturday morning

Crystal Graham
Mountain Valley Pipeline
Climate, Politics, US & World

Local, state officials pressure feds over Mountain Valley Pipeline start date

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status