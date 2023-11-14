Countries
Home Man receives maximum sentence of 45 years for 2018 murder of Hampton woman
Police, Virginia

Man receives maximum sentence of 45 years for 2018 murder of Hampton woman

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
norfolk
(© REC and ROLL – stock.adobe.com)

Gregory Ricardo Burwell was sentenced to serve a maximum 45-year sentence for the murder of a Hampton woman.

Burwell was convicted by a Hampton jury on November 13 of the second-degree murder of Kelly Phillips in July 2018 and use of a firearm in the commission of a murder after a three-day jury trial last August.

The case was prosecuted by the Office of the Attorney General and the Hampton Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

“I’m proud of my office for working alongside local authorities to successfully prosecute and advocate for the victim and her family members. Violent crime is not tolerated in the Commonwealth, and we will continue aggressively prosecuting it statewide. Justice has been served.” Attorney General Jason Miyares said.

Hampton police officers responded to a call on July 4, 2018, and found Phillips beaten and shot four times, lying in front of the residence. She was rushed to the hospital where she died.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

