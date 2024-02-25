Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Loyola Chicago dominates on both ends, drops George Mason, 80-59
Basketball, Sports

Loyola Chicago dominates on both ends, drops George Mason, 80-59

Chris Graham
Published date:
george mason
(© Postmodern Studio
– stock.adobe.com)

George Mason hung around for the opening few minutes, but A-10-leading Loyola Chicago would soon assert control on both ends on the way to a convincing 80-59 win on Saturday.

Here’s all you really needed to know: Mason (18-9, 7-7 A-10) shot 33.3 percent (18-of-54) overall and 22.7 percent (5-of-22) from three-point range; Loyola Chicago (20-7, 12-2 A-10) shot 55.6 percent and made 10-of-21 three-point attempts (47.6 percent).

“There’s a reason why Loyola Chicago is now 12-2 in the league,” Mason coach Tony Skinn (’06) said. “Credit to Drew Valentine for his evaluation of the guys he brought in. They’re naturally tough. We’re tough at times, but in an atmosphere like this where you have to be as tough as you can humanely be, we weren’t that tonight. They set the tone and took us out of our possessions. Defensively, we didn’t return the favor.”

Amari Kelly led the Green & Gold with 19 points (6-of-12 FG) and made a career-best three triples on five attempts.

Darius Maddox added 17 points, five rebounds and two assists for the Patriots.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Wildlife Center of Virginia, Waynesboro residents react to use of sirens to deter vultures
2 Trump, Republicans are telling you they want to ‘end democracy’: Believe them
3 Just being honest: North Carolina is a tough, tough matchup for this Virginia team
4 Update: Missing Virginia Tech student spotted at Missouri Starbucks
5 Update: Remains of missing Covington man found on Thursday, positively ID’d

Latest News

longwood university
Basketball, Sports

Radford rides hot three-point shooting to 88-82 win over Longwood

Chris Graham
uva top2
Basketball, Sports

Virginia didn’t play soft, but awful shooting dooms ‘Hoos in 54-44 loss to UNC

Chris Graham

That Virginia team, that just lost to North Carolina, 54-44, didn’t play soft today; but for the third straight game, the ‘Hoos couldn’t get out of the 40s in the scoring column.

uva basketball
Basketball, Sports

Live Coverage: Virginia hosts #10 North Carolina in key ACC matchup

Chris Graham

Virginia (20-7, 11-5 ACC) hosts #10 North Carolina (20-6, 12-3 ACC) in a must-win ACC matchup for the 'Hoos, who have played their way down toward the NCAA Tournament bubble.

richmond virginia
Police, Virginia

Reward offered to find Richmond man wanted in connection with July homicide

Crystal Graham
firearm courtroom gavel bullets
Police, Virginia

Jury convicts man of murder, firearm charges from 2021 Norfolk shooting

Crystal Graham
republicans 2024
Op-Eds, Politics

Bob Topper: How Christians radicalized the GOP

Contributors
walking artwork court square theater harrisonburg
Arts & Culture, Local

Court Square Theater and Winchester dance company present ‘Walking Artwork’

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status