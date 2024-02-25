Loyola Chicago dominates on both ends, drops George Mason, 80-59

George Mason hung around for the opening few minutes, but A-10-leading Loyola Chicago would soon assert control on both ends on the way to a convincing 80-59 win on Saturday.

Here’s all you really needed to know: Mason (18-9, 7-7 A-10) shot 33.3 percent (18-of-54) overall and 22.7 percent (5-of-22) from three-point range; Loyola Chicago (20-7, 12-2 A-10) shot 55.6 percent and made 10-of-21 three-point attempts (47.6 percent).

“There’s a reason why Loyola Chicago is now 12-2 in the league,” Mason coach Tony Skinn (’06) said. “Credit to Drew Valentine for his evaluation of the guys he brought in. They’re naturally tough. We’re tough at times, but in an atmosphere like this where you have to be as tough as you can humanely be, we weren’t that tonight. They set the tone and took us out of our possessions. Defensively, we didn’t return the favor.”

Amari Kelly led the Green & Gold with 19 points (6-of-12 FG) and made a career-best three triples on five attempts.

Darius Maddox added 17 points, five rebounds and two assists for the Patriots.