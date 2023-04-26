Low-income seniors in Virginia eligible for assistance to help them age in place

The Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services has been awarded more than $1.1 million to help low-income seniors age in place in their homes through safety and home modifications and limited repairs.

The $1,175,656 award was provided from the U.S. Department of Urban Development, or HUD. Nationally, HUD awarded nearly $15 million to 13 nonprofit organizations.

“By providing a pathway for more older adults to stay in their homes, we are helping to improve lives and ensuring the opportunity for seniors to age with dignity,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge.

Provided through HUD’s Older Adults Home Modification Program, these grants enable low-income senior citizens to remain in their homes through low-cost, low-barrier, high-impact home modifications to reduce older adults’ risk of falling, improve general safety, increase accessibility and improve their functional abilities in their home.

These investments will enable older adults to remain in their homes rather than move to nursing homes or other assisted care facilities.

“There is a strong connection between health and housing,” said Matthew Ammon, Director of HUD’s Office of Lead Hazard Control and Healthy Homes. “These grants provide a critical resource to communities to make low-cost, low barrier, high impact home modifications tailored to the needs of the residents.”

The grantees, which are experienced in providing services to seniors, will deliver home modification services to more than 1,900 senior families in both urban communities and communities with substantial rural populations.

