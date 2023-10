Virginia, 0-5 in 2023, on an eight-game losing streak dating back to last fall, looks to get off the schneid with a tough FCS opponent, William & Mary, which comes in 4-1 and ranked ninth at the next level down.

Kickoff is set for moments after noon. The game will be broadcast on the ACC Network.

AFP editor Chris Graham, as is customary for home games, will be leading a live blog here today, with score and stat updates, and analysis and whatnot.