Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
newslife after high school conference aims to provide resources to teens parents
Local

Life after high school: Conference aims to provide resources to teens, parents

Crystal Graham
Last modified date :
graduation ceremony
(© Sengchoy Int – stock.adobe.com)

Not sure what life after high school might look like for your teen? Or are you a graduate trying to decide on a career?

The transition from high school to adult raises a lot of questions regarding job skills, housing options, college, etc.

The 2023 Life After High School Transition Conference and Resource Fair will be offered on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Presentations, exhibits, community support, contacts, job skills and resources will be available.

Free lunch is available to those who register in advance.

The event is being held at the Piedmont Virginia Community College Bolick Student Center. Students, families and professionals are invited to attend.

The event is presented by the Piedmont Regional Education Program Parent Resource Center, Albemarle County Public Schools Parent Resource Center and Piedmont Virginia Community College.

Exhibits open at 8:30 a.m. with learning sessions running from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To register, visit eventbrite.com

For more information, click here.

 

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy