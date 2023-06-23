Countries
Sports

Liberty’s Darius McGhee gets NBA shot with Indiana Pacers through Summer League

Chris Graham
Published date:
darius mcghee
Photo: Liberty Athletics

Liberty basketball alum Darius McGhee is getting a shot at making an NBA roster through the Summer League.

McGhee will play for the Indiana Pacers Summer League team. The Pacers were one of the seven teams that McGhee, the three-time ASUN Player of the Year, worked out for ahead of the 2023 NBA Draft.

McGhee averaged 22.8 points per game for Liberty in 2022-2023 as the Flames played to a 27-9 final record, and he finished his college career as the school’s all-time leading scorer, with 2,685 career points.

McGhee, a 5’9” guard, led the country in 2022-2023 in three-pointers made (162), finished second nationally in three-pointers per game (4.50) and ended his career ranked second in NCAA history for career threes (529).

The 2023 Summer League tips off July 3 in Sacramento and Salt Lake City, with the action moving to Las Vegas July 7-17.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

