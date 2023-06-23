Liberty’s Darius McGhee gets NBA shot with Indiana Pacers through Summer League

Liberty basketball alum Darius McGhee is getting a shot at making an NBA roster through the Summer League.

McGhee will play for the Indiana Pacers Summer League team. The Pacers were one of the seven teams that McGhee, the three-time ASUN Player of the Year, worked out for ahead of the 2023 NBA Draft.

McGhee averaged 22.8 points per game for Liberty in 2022-2023 as the Flames played to a 27-9 final record, and he finished his college career as the school’s all-time leading scorer, with 2,685 career points.

McGhee, a 5’9” guard, led the country in 2022-2023 in three-pointers made (162), finished second nationally in three-pointers per game (4.50) and ended his career ranked second in NCAA history for career threes (529).

The 2023 Summer League tips off July 3 in Sacramento and Salt Lake City, with the action moving to Las Vegas July 7-17.